This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
