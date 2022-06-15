Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.