Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.