Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
