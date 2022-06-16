This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The foreca…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
This evening in Lynchburg: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. …