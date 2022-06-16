Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.