Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.