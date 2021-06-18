Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 92.59. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.