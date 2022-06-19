This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 th…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. It look…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…