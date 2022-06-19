 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

