This evening in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
