Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.