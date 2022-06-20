 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

