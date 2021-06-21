Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.