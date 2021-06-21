 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert