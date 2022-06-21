This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. It look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. Temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…