Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

