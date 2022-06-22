Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
