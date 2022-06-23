This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
