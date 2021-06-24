 Skip to main content
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

