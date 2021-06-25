Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.