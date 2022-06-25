For the drive home in Lynchburg: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. Temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the making…