Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Monday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
