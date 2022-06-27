 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

