For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
