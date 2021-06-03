Lynchburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
