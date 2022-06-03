 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

