Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.88. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph.