Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.88. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hous…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
- Updated
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.