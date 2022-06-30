Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
