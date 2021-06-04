This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 86.64. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. E…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Per…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees to…
This evening in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Lynchburg …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degre…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …