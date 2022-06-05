Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
