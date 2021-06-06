 Skip to main content
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

