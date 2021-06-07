Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
