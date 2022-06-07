For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
