This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.91. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
