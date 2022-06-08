For the drive home in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
