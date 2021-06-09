This evening in Lynchburg: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
