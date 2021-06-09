 Skip to main content
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

