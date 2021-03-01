Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.