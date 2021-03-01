Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are exp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecas…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is sh…
This evening in Lynchburg: Occasional rain. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomor…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a…