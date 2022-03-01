This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
