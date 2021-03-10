 Skip to main content
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

