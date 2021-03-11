 Skip to main content
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

