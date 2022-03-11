This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
