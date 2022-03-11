 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert