Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

