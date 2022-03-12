Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
