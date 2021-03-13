Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you h…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for i…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturd…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomor…