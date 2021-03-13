 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert