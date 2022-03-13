This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
