Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

