This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
