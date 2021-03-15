 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

