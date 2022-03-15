This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degr…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures wil…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainf…