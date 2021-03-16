 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert