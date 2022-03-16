Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.