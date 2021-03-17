 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert