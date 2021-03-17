Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.