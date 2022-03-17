For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degr…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures wil…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…