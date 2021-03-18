 Skip to main content
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

