Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
